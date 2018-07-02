Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director / PDMR Shareholdings 02-Jul-2018 / 11:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director / PDMR Shareholdings eve, the direct to consumer European sleep brand, announces that it has been notified that Paul Pindar, Chairman, has today bought 400,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 29.0625 pence per share. As a result of this acquisition of ordinary shares, Mr Pindar's interest in the share capital of the Company is 6,282,135 shares, constituting 4.51% of the Company's total share capital. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Pindar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification GB00BYWMFT51 code b) Nature of the Acquisition of shares transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 29.0625 pence 400,000 d) Aggregated N/A - single transaction information e) Date of the 02 July 2018 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange - AIM transaction Enquiries: eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Abid Ismail, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Instinctif Partners +44(0)20 7457 2020 Mark Reed Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5704 EQS News ID: 700623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

