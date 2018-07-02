Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 29-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.90p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.83p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---