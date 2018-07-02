Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

MANCHESTER and LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 June 2018, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 24,471,985 Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury - Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation 24,471,985

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2 July 2018

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10