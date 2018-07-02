

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks succumbed to selling pressure on Monday as Germany faced political crisis over immigration and trade worries persisted ahead of a July 6 deadline when the United States is due to impose the tariffs on Chinese exports. Weak manufacturing data from China, Europe and the U.K. also weighed on markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 376.48 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Friday as EU leaders reached an agreement on migration.



The German DAX was moving down 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was down 1.1 percent and the U.K's FTSE 100 was losing 0.9 percent.



Nestle shares were marginally lower after U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb ratcheted up pressure on the Swiss food giant to raise its financial returns and sell its stake in L'Oréal SA.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim dropped 1.5 percent. The company said it has terminated the liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. for its listing on Euronext Paris as of June 30, 2018.



Recordati shares slumped 14 percent after a consortium of investment funds led by private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners agreed to buy a stake in the Italian pharmaceutical company at a discount.



Airbus shares declined 2.7 percent in Paris. The global aerospace major will miss its delivery target for Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo narrow-body jets this year, after problems with the engines caused an almost three-month halt in shipments, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Germany's ThyssenKrupp shed 1.2 percent after it signed a definitive agreement with Tata Steel to create a new company by combining their European steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture.



Software firm Micro Focus jumped 5 percent in London after announcing sale of its SUSE business segment to Blitz 18-679 GmbH.



Vedanta Resources surged over 26 percent after chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust agreed to buy the remaining minority stake in the company in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds.



In economic releases, Eurozone factory activity grew at the weakest pace in more than a year in June, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to an 18-month low of 54.9 in June from 55.5 in May. This was slightly below the flash estimate of 55.0.



Separately, survey results from IHS Markit showed that the U.K. manufacturing sector growth remained subdued in June.



The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 54.4 in June from revised 54.3 in May. The score was almost four points below the 51-month high reached in November 2017.



