

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced that it has agreed to terms granting exclusivity in discussions to purchase Neovia, a provider of value-added animal nutrition solutions, headquartered in Saint-Nolff, Britanny, France. The 100 percent cash deal has an approximate enterprise value of 1.535 billion euro. The acquisition is expected to close by the fourth quarter.



Neovia manufactures and sells a wide range of nutrition solutions for the feed industry, operating in business lines including premix and value-added services, pet care, additives and ingredients, aquaculture and complete feed. The company had global sales of 1.7 billion euros in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX