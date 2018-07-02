

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in June, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 53.5 in June from 54.2 in May. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, further solid expansions in output and new orders were recorded in June, leading to ongoing job creation and accelerated growth of purchasing activity.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the sharpest level since January last year amid higher raw material costs, especially steel. As a result, selling prices climbed for the sixth successive month.



