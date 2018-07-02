According to new provisional numbers released by the Ukrainian government, around 206 MW of new solar PV power stations were connected to the country's grid in the first half of 2018. Cumulative installed PV power has now reached 948 MW.Ukraine has reached an operational installed PV power capacity of 948 MW, as of the end of June 2018, according to the Head of the State Department of Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, Sergij Savchuk. Currently, solar represents Ukraine's largest renewable energy source, followed by wind power with 5151 MW, small hydro with 96 MW, biomass with 44 MW and biogas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...