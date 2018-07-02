In particular, the rooftop PV segment continues to grow in Germany. For ground-mounted systems, newly registered PV capacity for May was approximately 37.5 MW.In May, new solar PV systems with a total output of 194.3 MW were registered by Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This capacity includes ground-mounted PV plants with a total power of 37.4 MW, it reports. The rooftop segment continues to drive the German solar market, although the amount of new additions for May, in which a total of 6,570 rooftop PV systems worth 156.8 MW were registered, remains behind the capacity ...

