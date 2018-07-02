Addition of James Corbett QC represents significant expansion of the firm's global offshore disputes practice

Leading specialist litigation and dispute resolution law firm Baker Partners has today announced that James Corbett QC will join the firm as Senior Counsel. He is one of the first English QCs to join a Jersey firm, as it emerges as a premier international offshore centre for litigation and disputes.

Joining Baker Partners from the London office of international disputes and investigations law firm Kobre Kim, James is an English barrister with extensive experience in international trusts, insolvency and commercial disputes in nearly every major offshore jurisdiction around the world. He is a leading authority on cross-border litigation in English and Commonwealth courts, with an emphasis on disputes in the financial services and technology industries as well as those related to insolvency.

His work has often involved complex banking and securities matters, including claims of £100 million+ by non-English banks, brokerage firms and other institutions against major international banks including Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan Chase and The Royal Bank of Scotland. James has been admitted, permanently or pro hac, in a total of 11 international and offshore jurisdictions including the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands.

The appointment also comes in the wake of the recent launch of Baker Partners' US-based sister firm Baker de Kluiver in Washington DC in September 2017, led by twenty-year US Department of Justice veteran legal counsel Jack de Kluiver.

Stephen Baker, Senior Partner of Baker Partners, commented:

"The addition of such a renowned English QC is a real coup for Baker & Partners, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. James' expertise and decades of experience working on major complex offshore disputes in jurisdictions around the world is second to none. His hire represents a major expansion of our international reach and capability, as we continue to emerge as a major player in offshore disputes and litigation in Jersey and worldwide."

