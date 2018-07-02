

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing growth remained strong in June, despite easing to a nine-month low, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The NEVI factory Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 60.1 in June from 60.3 in May. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders rose at faster rates in June, while employment growth eased for the fourth straight month to a 10-month low.



On the price front, input price inflation quickened to a 5-month high, led by higher prices of metals, plastics and paper. In contrast, output prices rose at the weakest rate in eight months.



