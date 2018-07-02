

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, regardless of PD-L1 expression. The FDA has granted Priority Review to the sBLA and set a PDUFA, or target action, date of Oct. 30, 2018.



The sBLA, which is seeking accelerated approval for the new indication, is based on data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX