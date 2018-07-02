

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) announced that following a planned interim data review by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee of PAC203, the study will continue without modification and that a second interim review will be conducted in the third quarter of 2018. The company said the Committee did not identify any drug- or dose-related safety concerns and specifically did not identify any concerns about cardiac or bleeding events.



The PAC203 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of three dosing schedules over 24 weeks in patients with myelofibrosis previously treated with ruxolitinib.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX