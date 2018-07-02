Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 606 stores in 176 cities of Russia and two production facilities, held the Annual Shareholders Meeting on Friday, 29 June in Company's headquarters in Novosibirsk.

The meeting started from the approval of the Group Annual Report. Summarizing the results of Company's operation in 2017, Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented: We successfully finished our first year in the status of a public company, having shown high performance results and having fulfilled the plans we had announced. In 2017, we actively expanded our retail chain, strengthened the leadership positions in the mid-price segment and increased our break off from the closest competitors. Revenues of the Group increased in 2017 by 8.4% up to RUB 10.8 bln. The Company demonstrated high performance indicators. EBITDA profitability according to the results of 2017 was 25.3%, which is a high result among the leading international fashion retailers. Obuv Rossii plans to further actively grow and consolidate the market."

Among the important questions considered at the meeting were the election of members to the Board of Directors and Audit Commission of OR PJSC, and dividends payment according to the results of 2017. It was decided to pay dividends on the outstanding shares of OR PJSC in the amount of RUB 2.32 per share. 16 July 2018 was set as the date when persons possessing the right to get dividends will be determined. The total amount of dividends will be RUB 262.3 million.

During the meeting, the shareholders also made a decision on the size of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, approved Ernst Young LLC as the Company Auditor to audit financial statements of the Group prepared according to IFRS and expressed their consent to some transactions of OR PJSC.

