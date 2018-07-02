Behavioural Health Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2028 End

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled "Behavioural Health Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028", the global behavioural health market is expected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America is expected to hold the highest revenue share in the global behavioural health market over the forecast period. Currently, over 43.8 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from mental illness, which is fuelling demand for behavioral health services. Developing economies are witnessing large demand for home care services, day care services, and internet-counselling services, which is further expected to boost revenue growth of the behavioural health market in emerging markets.

Global Behavioural Health Market: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

The global behavioural health market is segmented based on service type, disorder type, and region. Based on service type the market is segmented into outpatient counselling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service and others. The inpatient hospital treatment services type segment is expected to represent highest revenue share in the global behavioural health market. Home-based treatment services are expected to gain popularity among people in the coming years and this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Based on disorder type the market is segmented into the anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder and others. Among all disorder types, the anxiety disorder segment is anticipated to continue to lead the global behavioural health market due to a high patient pool globally and high adoption of behavioural health therapy among patients suffering from anxiety issues. According to the WHO, globally 260 million people are suffering from anxiety disorder.

Increased exposure to drugs and alcohol among young adults and strengthening insurance coverage policies for mental health are identified as key trends among end users in the global behavioural health market. Furthermore, rehabilitation programs for substance abuse disorder patients, outpatient counselling for ADHD affected children, and campaigns to spread awareness regarding mental disorders and drug addiction, etc. are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the global behavioural health market. Government initiatives to reduce the burden of mental illness and rehabilitation services by non-government organizations (NGO) are further expected to positively impact revenue growth of the global behavioural health market.

Global Behavioural Health Market: Competition Analysis

The global market for behavioural health is fragmented with many local and regional level players operating in the worldwide market. Some of the key players featured in the global behavioural health market report include Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioral Health Services Inc., Behavioral Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioral Health, Strategic Behavioral Health LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health) and Ocean Mental Health Services Inc. etc. among others.

