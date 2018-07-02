Longacres Garden Centres Celebrate Win at Horticulture Week Business Awards

BAGSHOT, England, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognition comes on top of 7th win in a row in Horticulture Week's'Top 100 Garden Centres'

Last night Horticulture Week presented family-owned Longacres Garden Centres with their Business Award 2018 for 'Best business refurbishment, refit or extension (multiple site operator)' for their Bybrook Barn site.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713667/Longacres_Bybrook_Barn.jpg )



Speaking at the biggest annual gathering of the UK commercial horticulture industry, held at the London Marriot, Grosvenor Square, Managing Director Nigel Long said "We're delighted to receive this award following the hard work that our team have put into transforming Longacres Bybrook Barn. We're very happy to see our investment in the site and staff is paying off both in increased turnover and positive customer feedback on Google, Facebook, and Trustpilot.'

In the first full 12 months of Longacres' ownership, turnover at the Bybrook Barn site increased by 53%, and 2018's year to date figures show further strong growth, with staff numbers more than doubling from 21 to 48. In 2016, Longacres Garden Centre Ltd turned over £32.3m.



About Bybrook Barn

Bybrook Barn, in Ashford, Kent had fallen far from its heyday when Longacres Managing Director Nigel Long saw the site's potential and completed the purchase in July 2016. Longacres invested heavily in the centre to create a modern, attractive retail environment with a strong emphasis on plants and gardening. Environmental proficiency was a key consideration, with a new warm air heating system and energy efficient roof being added.

Other improvements include a brand-new restaurant with outdoor children's play area, new floristry and crafts departments, and a completely revamped and extended aquatics section with new tanks and fittings.

About Longacres

Family-run since it opened in 1979, Longacres' flagship site in Bagshot, Surrey is the largest independent garden centre in the south of England and has been number 1 in the Horticulture Week 'Top 100 Garden Centres' since 2011 when the report first launched. Across their four sites Longacres employs just under 500 staff.

http://www.longacres.co.uk