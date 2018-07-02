

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased in May to the lowest level in nearly six years, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 10.7 percent in May from 11.0 percent in the previous month.



Moreover, this was the weakest unemployment rate since August 2012, when it marked the same 10.7 percent.



The number of unemployed declined by 2.9 percent on month to 2.79 million in May.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 31.9 percent in May, down from 32.8 percent in April.



