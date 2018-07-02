sprite-preloader
02.07.2018 | 13:46
(1 Leser)
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, July 2

2 July 2018

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of June 2018, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 June 2018, the Company's issued share capital consists of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 555,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, with attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is 135,606,695.

The above figure (135,606,695) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869


