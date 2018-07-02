

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced that one of its operating companies, Par Pharma, has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical's Colcrys 0.6 mg tablets. Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures, entered into an exclusive U.S. supply and distribution agreement with Takeda Pharma U.S.A., allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic of the product.



Colcrys 0.6 mg tablet is indicated for prophylaxis and treatment of gout flares in adults and familial Mediterranean fever in adults and children 4 years or older.



