sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,20 Euro		-0,16
-0,72 %
WKN: A0LBHG ISIN: GB00B1FH8J72 Ticker-Symbol: SVT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,265
22,665
15:07
22,26
22,66
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP17,38-1,47 %
SEVERN TRENT PLC22,20-0,72 %