ESHRE 2018: GEDEON RICHTER Announces the Winners of the FORWARD Initiative - a Fertility Research Grant Dedicated to Innovative Reproductive Research

Today, GEDEON RICHTER announced the 6 winners of its 2018 FORWARD Grant initiative - a highly-competitive, fertility research grant that is dedicated to fostering innovation in reproductive medical research, worldwide.

The FORWARD Scientific Committee, formed by an internal PregLem and Gedeon Richter committee with expertise in assisted reproductive technology, reproductive endocrinology, embryology, clinical study management and regulatory affairs, reviewed 65 applications from 16 countries across Europe applying rigorous scientific criteria. There was a very high academic standard of applications, which covered an exciting range of topics - from gamete viability and endometrial receptivity to predicting treatment outcome using a machine learning algorithm to improving existing treatment protocols.

The winning Grants were awarded to: Dr. Maria Elisa Varela Sanz & Dr Juan Garcia-Velasco, Spain; Prof Samir Hamamah, France; Dr Christophe Blockeel, Belgium; Dr Veronika Grzegorczyk-Martin, France; Prof Anja Pinborg, Denmark; Prof Ermanno Greco, Italy, based on their proposals' feasibility, innovation, value to the field and aligned to Gedeon Richter's commitment in bringing science to practice and improving fertility treatments for patients seeking to become parents.

Pablo Arriagada, PregLem's Vice President Medical Affairs commented, "The FORWARD initiative demonstrates Gedeon Richter's continued commitment to fostering innovative, fertility-therapy research across the globe. Within the next 5 years, these international teams of clinicians and scientists will be awarded a total of EUR 1 million to conduct their innovative research. Their promising, cutting-edge work can lead to lasting benefits for patients seeking to become parents. We look forward to funding these visionary projects and supporting their success."

For further information about the FORWARD winners and their work, please visit http://www.forwardgrant.com

