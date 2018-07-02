

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity expanded at a steady pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline factory Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 53.4 in June, the same reading as in May. However, any score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output grew at the weakest pace in ten months, while growth in new orders ticked up in June. Employment rose at a solid but reduced pace.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 4-month high in June, mainly driven by higher oil prices. As a result, output price inflation marked the fastest since January 2017.



