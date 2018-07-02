New service to improve transparency and access to environmental, social and governance information for financial institutions, investors and other stakeholders

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced it will launch a one-stop online platform for the collection, storage and dissemination of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) data and reports.

Launching in July, the new ESG Reporting platform will provide a central source for a range of ESG data produced by companies, including sustainability reports, climate impact reports, carbon offset program data and any other information a corporation feels is relevant to its stakeholders. Investors, lenders and insurance companies seeking to analyze data and build ESG profiles will benefit from access to a central repository covering multiple industries, corporations and geographies.

"Demand is growing for environmental, social and governance information, yet accessing the data needed to incorporate ESG into the investing process can be a struggle," said Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "Our new platform will provide an efficient, single source for information and data relevant for ESG-focused investors and other stakeholders."

"We have a successful track record of bringing technology and data products to new markets," said Kathy Benini, managing director and head of the Environmental business at IHS Markit. "Creating a solution for ESG disclosure draws on our technology expertise in data and document management and is highly complementary to our current services for environmental markets."

Over time, IHS Markit will incorporate optical character recognition (OCR), machine learning and other data mining tools to structure information in the service and enable multiple forms of user-defined analysis.

"In building the ESG Reporting platform, we are continuing our tradition of responding to the needs of our customers and bringing transparency and infrastructure to a range of markets," said Adam Kansler, president of the financial services division at IHS Markit. "Our global scale and customer relationships across major economic sectors make IHS Markit uniquely positioned to build this platform."

More than 50,000 companies, including over 4,000 financial firms, use IHS Markit for a range of data, software, technology and managed services solutions. The firm operates many technology infrastructure services similar to the ESG Reporting platform that help environmental, financial and other markets operate more efficiently, reliably and transparently, including:

Environmental Registry is the largest, global registry for carbon, water and biodiversity credits, measured by volume, number of environmental standards on the registry and number of customers. It provides full tracking from issuance to transfer to retirement or cancellation for more than 250 million credits.

Environmental Auctions Services provide comprehensive auction infrastructure and administrative services for environmental credit markets, helping bring efficiency, reliability and transparency.

Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMI) are among the most recognized and important economic indicators in the world. Each month more than 26,000 companies in more than 40 countries are surveyed to produce these indices, sub-indices and their more than 4,000 component indicators.

KY3P is a central, cloud-based platform that streamlines how financial firms collect due diligence data from vendors and other third parties. More than 1,700 service providers and more than 100 financial institutions have registered with KY3P since it launched in late 2015.

Counterparty Manager centralizes the administration and distribution of more than 250 types of documents used for know your customer, anti-money laundering, legal and tax requirements. Tens of thousands of corporations, investment funds and banks use Counterparty Manager.

CARFAX is the most comprehensive vehicle history database in North America, consisting of over 17 billion records based on 100,000 data sources.

For more information about the ESG Reporting platform, companies may email ESGReporting@ihsmarkit.com.

