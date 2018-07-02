Nasdaq Welcomes 151 New Listings in First Half of 2018

NEW YORK, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today that it welcomed a total of 151 new listings in the first six months of 2018 - including 93 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of approximately $15 billion in the U.S. market. With a 69 percent win rate, Nasdaq has extended its IPO leadership to 18 consecutive quarters in the U.S.

Companies from a diverse range of industries and countries have successfully executed their IPOs on Nasdaq this year. Of the top ten tech IPOs (by capital raise) in 2018 so far, seven listed with Nasdaq; they are: iQIYI, GreenSky, Dropbox, DocuSign, Bilibili, Pluralsight and Uxin. Driven by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, healthcare listings momentum continued to build, as Nasdaq saw 39 healthcare IPOs that raised $3.4 billion in the first half of the year.

Following its strong 2017 for exchange transfers, Nasdaq welcomed a total of 6 switches in the first half of 2018 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), with a combined market value of approximately $34.3 billion. The total market value of all companies joining Nasdaq from NYSE since 2005 has exceeded $1.2 trillion.

"We saw a strong pipeline across all sectors in the first half of 2018 and welcomed an incredible number of high-performing IPOs joining Nasdaq," said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "Low interest rates and strong macroeconomic drivers created investor receptivity that encouraged companies to tap the public market. We expect to see continued momentum in the second half of the year and look forward to supporting our customers throughout their journeys and lives as public companies."

1H 2018 NASDAQ U.S. LISTING HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership: 151 new listings, including 93 IPOs raising $15 billion. The number of IPOs represents a 69 percent increase over the same period last year. For the first six months of 2018, IPOs on Nasdaq raised more than twice the amount in proceeds compared to the same period in 2017.



151 new listings, including 93 IPOs raising $15 billion. The number of IPOs represents a 69 percent increase over the same period last year. For the first six months of 2018, IPOs on Nasdaq raised more than twice the amount in proceeds compared to the same period in 2017. Leading U.S. exchange for technology, healthcare, financials and VC-backed IPOs: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in technology and VC-backed listings, with win rates of 68 percent and 87 percent, respectively. Win rates of healthcare and financials are 95 percent and 72 percent, respectively.



Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in technology and VC-backed listings, with win rates of 68 percent and 87 percent, respectively. Win rates of healthcare and financials are 95 percent and 72 percent, respectively. Continued momentum in listing transfers: Nasdaq welcomed 6 switches from NYSE in the first half of 2018, representing a combined $34.3 billion in market value.

2018 Total New Listings* 151 Initial Public Offerings 93 Other Listings 35 ETPs (including ETP transfers) 17 Company Transfers to Nasdaq from Competing Exchanges** 6

