LTE for IoT chipmakerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it has executed an agreement with NTT DOCOMO, INC., the leading mobile operator in Japan, to accelerate the development of NB-IoT devices and applications on DOCOMO's network, using Sequans' Monarch LTE Platform, the world's most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip solution, and Monarch N, an NB-IoT-only version of Monarch. The two companies have been working together for several years, beginning first with LTE Cat 1 technology, then with LTE-M, and now with NB-IoT. The goal of the new agreement is to develop and mature an end-to-end NB-IoT ecosystem in Japan.

"Sequans' Monarch technology will help us in reaching widespread adoption of NB-IoT technology in Japan," said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of the Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. "Following our successful work together on LTE-M, we look forward to continuing our success in NB-IoT."

"DOCOMO is an IoT leader, building a strong network and offering highly competitive solutions, including everything needed for its IoT customers to be successful," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "We are very pleased to support DOCOMO with NB-IoT technology that offers proven superior low power consumption and simplified integration, and we look forward to seeing the launch of many new NB-IoT devices and applications on DOCOMO's NB-IoT network."

Monarch is the industry's most highly integrated LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip, whereby baseband, RF transceiver, power management, and RAM memory are integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. Monarch is fully compliant with the 3GPP's Release 13 definitions for narrowband LTE (LTE-M and NB-IoT). In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology for ultra low power consumption and operating life of 10+ years.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered six generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks, both LTE and WiMAX, around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the Internet of Things. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

