DiaCarta Inc., a personalized diagnostic company headquartered in Richmond, California and a leading developer of innovative, high-quality products for qPCR based assays using its proprietary QClamp Xeno-Nucleic Acid (XNA) clamping technology today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Arrow Diagnostics. Under the agreement, Arrow Diagnostics becomes sole distributor of ColoScape a multigene biomarker TaqMan qPCR in vitro diagnostic (CE-IVD) test in Italy, San Marino Vatican City.

Colorectal cancer is a highly preventable disease and the detection of cancer gene mutations is not only critical for early detection of cancer development but also for targeted therapy and the monitoring of disease recurrence. This highly innovative test is configured to work both in cases where the DNA is derived from patient plasma so called "liquid biopsy" thereby requiring minimal invasive sampling making it convenient for patients and physicians and with current technology such as analysis of DNA derived from formalin fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tumor biopsy.

"DiaCarta is committed to working with the best distribution partners; those dedicated to customer service, cutting edge science and ultimately better patient care," commented Aiguo Zhang, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DiaCarta, Inc. "We are therefore delighted to have signed this agreement with Arrow Diagnostics who have a proven record of success in the highly competitive molecular diagnostics market."

Dr. Gianluigi Mascarino, CEO of Arrow Diagnostics, said "The partnership with DiaCarta will generate significant value for our customers. We were impressed with DiaCarta's QClamp Xeno-Nucleic Acid (XNA) clamping technologyand their commitment to innovation and especially by the flagship product, ColoScape CE-IVD test, which we believe will make a significant impact on colorectal cancer."

ABOUT DIACARTA

Diacarta's mission is to provide its customers with innovative precision molecular diagnostic tests that are faster, highly sensitive and that positively impact treatment plans and improve the well-being of patients.

DiaCarta is a translational genomics and personalized diagnostics company established in 2011, with a 16,000-square foot laboratory based in Richmond, California, housing their CLIA compliant facility, and a clinical laboratory facility in Nanjing with offices in Shanghai China. The company is well positioned as a leader in the new IVD (in vitro diagnostic) field with high precision detection of the circulating free tumor DNA (cfDNA) and is ISO13485 certified and manufactures IVD kits under cGMP such as EGFR, BRAF, KRAS, NRAS, EML4-ALK, ROS-1, PIK3CA the ColoScapeTM colorectal cancer mutation detection kits.

DiaCarta offers a range of testing services. From single-gene QClamp qPCR tests to QClamp-NGS panels at its state-of-art CLIA certified facility.

Technology Platform:

The novel QClamp Xeno-Nucleic Acid (XNA) clamping technology has solved the interference bottleneck of wild-type DNA in gene mutation detection and has successfully enhanced the sensitivity and specificity in the detection process. The technology can be widely used in quantitative PCR (qPCR), gene chip, nanotechnology and all generations of NGS platforms and is underpinned by over 80 patents.

ABOUT ARROW DIAGNOSTICS

Arrow Diagnostics S.r.l. was founded in 2003 and is based in Genoa, Italy. Arrow produces and distributes reagents, kits, and tools in molecular biology, virology, cell biology, microbiology, clinical diagnostics, pharmacogenetics, oncology, and immunology. It offers its products through sales representatives.

