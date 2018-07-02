United States Antimony Corporation: U. S. Antimony Announces Successful Testing of New Antimony Trisulfide Product

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American: UAMY) reported successful testing of a new product, antimony tri-sulfide (also called "needle antimony" or "crudum"). The product is used as a primer component in center- fired ordnance. China has historically been the principal source of the product in the United States and most other countries. The USAC antimony tri-sulfide has complied with the military specification of MIL-A-159D. The product is now being offered to commercial manufacturers of ordnance. USAC will source the antimony ore from one of its Mexican mines and it will be transported to its floatation mill in Guanajuato, Mexico. The floatation concentrate will be shipped directly to Montana for processing. The processing cost using a proprietary method developed by USAC will be cheaper than the production of antimony metal or oxide. Additionally, the price for the contained antimony is significantly higher than that in antimony oxide or antimony metal. Besides the ordnance market, a larger market for the product is in the friction brake industry. The Company has received request for the product from Japan and Europe.

Antimony has always been considered a "strategic metal" during wars. The USAC Stibnite Mine in Thompson Falls contributed antimony during World Wars I and II and the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. Antimony metal is used to harden lead in bullets and heavy duty military batteries for vehicles, tanks, ships, and submarines. Antimony oxide is used as a flame retardant in plastics in aircraft, ships, and vehicle interiors and in insulation on electrical wire. Antimony tri-sulfide is used for ordnance primers, tracer bullets, pyrotechnics, and for friction brakes. On May 18, 2018, the Department of Interior named antimony as a "critical commodity" for the "Nations security and economic prosperity."

The construction of the cyanide leach-plant for the processing of the Los Juarez gold/silver/antimony ore is on schedule for testing during Q4, 2018.

Estimated sales for the month of June 2018 were as follows:

Antimony pounds 104,502 Zeolite short tons 1,000

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during June was $8,207.14 per metric ton or $3.722 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said "We are excited about the potential profitability for the sale of antimony tri-sulfide and the shake down of the Los Juarez gold/silver/antimony plant. We expect to announce our progress on several additional strategic and financial opportunities that do not involve dilution of any kind."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation