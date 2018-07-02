Beverage Packaging Market Size Worth $173.26 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global beverage packaging market size is expected to reach USD 173.26 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of beverages coupled with surging demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions is estimated to propel the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



The global beverage packaging market is witnessing a huge demand from alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverage segments in emerging economies. The overall market is also observing growth on account of soaring demand for functional drinks. Rapid urbanization and widening base of middle-class population in developing economies are resulting in lifestyles changes, including rise in the demand for beverages.

Bottle & jars were the largest product segment in 2016. However, carton is anticipated to witness the most promising growth over the forecast period owing to burgeoning adoption of active packaging. It helps in extending shelf life of products by utilizing several systems such as moisture absorbers, oxygen scavengers, antioxidants, and antimicrobial agents. It can also facilitate easier processing as well as consumption of the beverage.

Bottle & jars are typically made up of glass and plastic. The demand for plastic bottles is directly supplemented by rising consumption of bottled drinking water and carbonated soft drinks. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are among the major grades of plastics utilized to manufacture plastic bottles. Phenomenal growth in the single-serve water packaging segment is likely to push the demand for plastic bottles during the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Can, Bottle & Jars, Pouch, Carton), By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal), By Application (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/beverage-packaging-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global beverage packaging market is projected to reach USD 173.26 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025

by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025 In terms of revenue, bottle & jars were the largest product segment in 2016, accounting for 33.4% of the global market. Rise in demand for bottled drinking water is poised to supplement the demand for bottles & jars

Glass was the most significant material segment in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generating region in 2016, while North America is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2025

was the leading revenue generating region in 2016, while is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 Rapid growth in the e-commerce industry is driving the change and demand for packaging

Key players include Mondi PLC; Sonoco Product Company; Bemis Company Inc.; Alcoa Corporation; and Stora ENSO.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Food Grade Industrial Gases Market - Increasing application of food grade industrial gases in packaging and storage of frozen products, fruits, seafood, convenience foods, bakery and confectioneries is expected to be a key driver for market over the forecast period.



Increasing application of food grade industrial gases in packaging and storage of frozen products, fruits, seafood, convenience foods, bakery and confectioneries is expected to be a key driver for market over the forecast period. Food Glazing Agents Market - The global food glazing agents market exceeded USD 2.50 billion in 2015.



The global food glazing agents market exceeded in 2015. Beverage Cans Market - The beverage cans market size was valued at USD 39.19 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The beverage cans market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Fat Replacers Market - The global fat replacers market size was estimated at USD 1.53 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2025

Grand View Research has segmented the global beverage packaging market on the basis of product, material, application, and region:

Beverage Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Can

Bottle & jars

Pouch

Carton

Others

Beverage Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Other

Beverage Packaging Application Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Alcoholic

Non alcoholic

Beverage Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com