sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,788 Euro		-0,013
-0,69 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,788
1,815
15:06
1,797
1,813
15:09
02.07.2018 | 14:13
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 2

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date: 2ndJuly 2018

Deferred Bonus Plan

Name of applicant:Capita plc
Name of scheme:Deferred Bonus Plan
Period of return:From:01/01/2018To:30/06/2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,122,860
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,122,860

Name of contact:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 7202 0641

© 2018 PR Newswire