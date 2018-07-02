IAR Systems Updates Industry-leading Development Tools for Renesas RX MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presents version 4.10 of the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX. The new version includes several capabilities which enable developers to further ensure code quality and make debugging more efficient for embedded applications based on Renesas RX microcontrollers (MCUs).

IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX is widely used among companies all over the world as it provides everything developers need in one single integrated development environment. The included IAR C/C++ Compiler offers Renesas RX ABI compliance. With version 4.10, the toolchain includes compliance with the latest C language standard ISO/IEC 9899:2011 as well as the latest C++ standard ISO/IEC 14882:2014. The compiler now also supports stack protection.

To make debugging more efficient in IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX, the new version adds support for the advanced on-chip debugging E2 emulator from Renesas. And for developers using IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX with the static analysis tool C-STAT, they can now benefit from 20 new checks, some of which are enabled by default to further ensure code quality.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX is available at several different editions to suit different needs, including a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to IEC 61508, EN 50128, ISO 26262 and IEC 62304. More information about the tools and trial versions can be found at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-rx/.

