Arix Bioscience plc

Total Voting Rights

Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules:

As at 30 June 2018, Arix Bioscience plc had 134,823,243 Ordinary Shares of £0.00001 each in issue. There were no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in Arix Bioscience plc is therefore 134,823,243.

This information may be used by shareholders in their calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Robert Lyne, Company Secretary 0207 290 1055