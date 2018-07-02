BRK, Inc. Announces Financial Partner for Debt Repayment and Growth Funding

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / On July 2, 2018, BRK, Inc., a Nevada corporation, 'The Company' entered into a Term Sheet with Continuation Capital, Inc. ('CCI'), a Delaware Corporation, pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue Common Stock to CCI in exchange for the settlement of certain outstanding debts of the Company in the principal and interest amount of $450,000 ('the Settlement Amount') of past due obligations and accounts payable of the Company. CCI purchased the obligations and accounts payable from certain vendors of the Company.

With the assistance and guidance of CCI, the Company is positioning its reporting status to take advantage of recent changes in raising growth capital for small companies. In particular, Reg A+ of Title IV of the Jobs Act which allows companies to raise up to $20 million from the public.

Daniel Serruya CEO BRK, Inc. commented, 'With the signing of the Term Sheet BRK, Inc. can move forward with bringing our financials current with OTC Markets with the assistance of MaloneBaliey, our PCAOB. In addition, with our attorneys' payables being paid, the Company will vigorously protect our IP and collect on all judgments.

BRK, Inc. appreciates the continued patience and support of its Shareholders during what has been a long process to regain current status and be in a position to move forward in implementing its business plan. The Company will make every effort going forward to keep its shareholders informed whenever possible as it takes the necessary steps to become a successful company.

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," 'poised,' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

SOURCE: BRK, Inc.