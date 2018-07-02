PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Report on Payments to Governments

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - Ju ly 02, 201 8

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant announces the issue of the report on payments to governments

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MOEX: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, issues the report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 December 2017

The report contains the review of payments to governments, made in 2017 by PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant and its subsidiaries arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals.

Information in the report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (2014/3209) and DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The report is available on Company's website: http://en.zinc.ru/for-investors/reports/.

Payments per governments

'000 RUB Taxes in republican budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan Payments for infrastructure improvements in regional budget of Karagandinski region, the Republic of Kazakhstan Total The Republic of Kazakhstan 1,287,249 16,776 1,304,025 Total 1,287,249 16,776 1,304,025

Payments per project

'000 RUB Taxes in republican budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan Payments for infrastructure improvements regional budget of Karagandinski region, the Republic of Kazakhstan Total LLP "Nova Zinc" 1,287,249 16,776 1,304,025 Total 1,287,249 16,776 1,304,025

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc producer. In 2017 the plant produced 183,002 tonnes of saleable SHG zinc.

According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2017 was RUB 38,548 mln and EBITDA was RUB 9,266 mln.

CZP ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

Investor and Media Contacts: Natalya Vasilieva, PR, ngv@zinc.ruTel:+7 (351) 799-01-52