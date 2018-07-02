Ipreo and Certent Expand Partnership to Provide Enhanced Benefits to Private Market Participants

Certent acquires CapControls Platform to Streamline Cap Table Management

PLEASANTON, California and NEW YORK, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of financial services technology, data, and analytics and Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for equity compensation and financial disclosure management, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. The expanded partnership is aimed at providing best-in-class equity management and reporting solutions for private company owners and associated portfolio companies, which will include Certent's acquisition of Ipreo's CapControls platform.

Ipreo and Certent will be integrating Certent's newly expanded cap table management capabilities with Ipreo's industry-leading Prism solution, which will create a simple, fully-integrated platform that enhances transparency and strengthens connectivity between private market investors and portfolio companies. Additionally, Certent's equity management solution will be featured as part of Ipreo's efforts to provide a robust ecosystem of complementary workflows to the existing Prism suite, which features secure, one-to-many capital-raising and Board of Directors reporting modules.

As an integrated platform, Ipreo's data driven portfolio monitoring and reporting capabilities, joined with Certent's industry leading cap table and equity administration offerings, will improve financial data flow between investors and their portfolio entities. Plans for future innovation between the two companies will focus on strengthening the connection between owners and stakeholders, as well as providing a deeper level of financial transparency. Clients of both Certent and Ipreo will realize significant benefits from this enhanced partnership with new access to cap table reporting, waterfall analytics, and equity management solutions that can handle every stage of a private company's growth.

"We are energized by this exciting progression in our partnership with Certent. Our collaboration will empower customers with an outstanding platform, which is composed of best-of-breed software and services, and which will enable end-to-end ownership reporting and investor portfolio management," said Charlie Young, EVP, Head of Private Company Solutions at Ipreo. "This partnership is exactly in line with our vision for wide-spread integration of Ipreo's solutions in the marketplace."

"This is a great opportunity for private companies looking for a full-featured solution that can grow with them as their ownership and equity plans evolve over time," said Jorge Martin, General Manager Equity Management at Certent. "With this latest expansion to our partnership, we are well positioned to provide the most comprehensive equity management solutions for firms of any size and provide transparency to their financial backers."

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management, and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo has nearly 2,000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit ipreo.com/private-markets.

About Certent

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes. For more information, visit www.certent.com.