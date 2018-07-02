International Creative Community Launch the VENICE TV AWARD

VENICE, Italy, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The VENICE TV AWARD has been launched as a tribute to TV at a time when broadcasting is being challenged by multimedia. It will bring national and international recognition for the quality content of both producer and broadcaster.

The first VENICE TV AWARD (venicetvaward.com) is supported by egta, ACT (Association of Commercial TV), and is seen by the City of Venice as a statement that the TV Industry remains active and successful in today's social media based society. The International Creative Community believes that in a changing media landscape, TV is still very effective.

The International Creative Community believes that Venice has always inspired the best of creativity, and therefore it can be seen as the perfect stage outside the screen. This award also highlights that the TV industry is $260 billion industry worldwide, around 38,500 TV channels in operation, reaching 1.6 Billion TV households worldwide.

This Award, a tribute to TV Masterpieces, has been started at a time when UHD contributes to the nobility of images and sounds, a current tendency that pushes television work to a level of cultural reference, more than any other artistic product in its time.

Prizes are assigned in 15 categories: Documentary, News, Light Entertainment, Program Promotion, Branded Entertainment, Sport, Performing Arts, Children/Youth, Comedy, Reality TV, Best Of Technical High Quality, Cross-Platform Programming, Best New Talent, Best TV Series, Best TV Film. These are focused on quality content for TV with a Grand Prix for the best production.

The Jury at the international VENICE TV AWARD is composed of leading international TV experts, judging the entries of their peers, among them Malin Häger, TV 4 Sweden, President of egta; Anke Greifeneder, Director Original Productions, Turner Central and Eastern Europe; Rohit Gupta, President, Sony Pictures Network India; André Takada, Vice President Creative Services Fox Network Latin America; Ute Biernat, CEO UFA Germany Show and Factual; Igor Tavares, Producer TV Globo Brazil; Sapangeet Rajwant Senior Vice President, Viacom18 Media Lothaire Burg Creative Director, ARTE; director Paul Black and other personalities in the TV industry.

The Venice International TV Award competition is open for entries for production companies and entities affiliated with the television industry, Deadline: July 15. Winner will be announced September 24.