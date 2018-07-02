Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 02-Jul-2018 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" The affiliates list of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" as of June 30, 2018 is published. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5706 EQS News ID: 700711 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2018 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)