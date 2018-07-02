

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said, by 2025, the company plans to have 20-25% of its Group sales to be purely battery-powered. By 2030, Volkswagen aims at least one electrified version for each of the Group's 300 or so models. The company noted that the battery costs will decrease significantly by 2020.



To electrify America, the company will establish a network of approximately 4,700 plus non-proprietary electric vehicle chargers in 17 metros and on highways in 39 states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX