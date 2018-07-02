Largest Car Museum On Route 66 Announces Grand Opening Events

National, Local Bands Headline Inaugural Weekend for Decades of Wheels

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kansas, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Decades of Wheels, the newest and largest car museum on Route 66, will mark its grand opening with a weekend of celebration, featuring national and local bands, as well as a car and motorcycle shows. The festivities will take place October 12 to 14, 2018 in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Opening the weekend, Grand Funk Railroad will headline Friday, October 12.

On Saturday, October 13, Band of Heathens will begin the day, followed by Reckless Kelly. Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. will headline.

On Sunday, October 14, John Kay and Steppenwolf will bring the weekend to a close.

Tickets go on sale July 15 at decadesofwheels.com.

With categories including classic, muscle, and import, the car show will take place on Saturday, October 13. On Sunday, October 14, the motorcycle show will feature custom, classic, and modern bikes. Registration will soon be available at decadesofwheels.com, where VIP parking tickets and food vendor registration will also be found. No ticket purchase is necessary to attend the car and bike shows.

About Decades of Wheels

The Decades of Wheels museum is a tribute to beloved cars and motorcycles throughout history, from a Model T and Hellcat Chargers to vintage Corvettes and a '71 Husqvarna owned by Steve McQueen. A 300-plus vehicle personal collection of a private citizen is being turned into the Decades of Wheels museum, with our grand opening the weekend of October 12, 2018.

The Baxter Springs, Kansas, museum sits on Route 66 and is dedicated to the preservation of the history of this iconic highway, as well as the golden age of automotive history. In our rotating display of vehicles and motorcycles, you'll find representatives from the very beginning of automotive history to the latest, leading-edge vehicles of today. It's all here, including historically significant cars and motorcycles, muscle/performance cars, and classic cars. We've got movie cars that make a big statement, too, like Herbie the Lovebug, the Black Beauty from Green Hornet, Dragula from The Munsters, the Back to the Future DeLorean, the Ghostbusters car, and multiple Batmobiles, including one you can sit in for a photo.

Spend the entire day on Military Avenue, where we are located, with a visit to the Decades of Wheels museum, then a family-friendly restaurant, go-kart track, kids' funhouse, and a bistro and bar. Visit our website to find out more, decadesofwheels.com.

