Cendyn is Europe's Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider & Data Driven Marketing Agency 2018 as voted by prestigious World Travel Awards

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn, the leading provider of hotel CRM and hotel sales platforms in the hospitality industry, has been voted as Europe's Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider and Europe's Data Driven Marketing Agency, 2018. The prestigious World Travel Awards recognizes companies, organizations, and brands that push the boundaries of industry excellence.

"We are truly honored to have won these awards," said Charles Deyo, CEO & President at Cendyn. "The hospitality landscape is constantly evolving, so it is wonderful to see how many hoteliers are embracing this change and adopting technology systems, such as CRM and data-driven digital marketing, to improve how they engage with, and acquire their guests. We see that hotels that implement these technologies not only see more direct, higher yielding bookings but they are also able to watch those guests become returning, loyal guests."

Cendyn's CRM Suite caters for every hotelier from large brand to small boutique properties. Using multiple integrations, Cendyn consolidates multiple data points from disparate data transactions to engage with travelers throughout the guest journey. Business rules-based automation combined with dynamic personalization and upsell opportunities drive revenue through multiple channels and helps hotels acquire new customers.

eInsight CRM provides enterprise marketing automation and guest intelligence for multi-property/multi-brand hotels and Cendyn's Guestfolio CRM provides intuitive marketing automation and guest intelligence for boutique and independent hotels.

Cendyn's unique Data-Driven Digital Marketing Suite enables hoteliers to learn about and target their most valuable guests more than ever before. By targeting the right guests, at the right time, with the right message, hoteliers are able to cut through the noise of the crowded hospitality industry with personalized multi-channel campaigns that showcase and drive awareness of your brand.

Using data to pave the way in how hoteliers communicate with their guests has revolutionized how they can learn more about guests' interactions, drive direct bookings, maintain brand presence with their most valuable guests and stay competitive in their market. Cendyn's integrated Digital Marketing Suite and Hotel CRM Suite enables hoteliers to keep their guests at the forefront of what they do and concentrate on providing exceptional, personalized customer service at all times.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London, Munich and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

