Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 2

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 30 June 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 8,096,165 Income Shares of £0.25 each. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 8,096,165. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

George Bayer/Kerry Higgins
Maitland Administration Services Limited
Company Secretary
01245 398960

