A team of researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany has published research into a physical-chemical process known as singlet fission, which it says could boost solar efficiency by as much as 50%.Working alongside Argonne-Northwestern Solar Energy Research Center (ANSER) in the U.S., scientists from the Univeristy of Erlangen-Nuremberg say they have brought a process known as singlet fission one step closer to real world application, and that ultimately, this process could significantly boost solar cell efficiency. Singlet fission, say the scientists, was first discovered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...