DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Zurich), a leading global, multi-line insurance provider, by which the parties wish to extend until December 2022 the Master Services Agreement that will support Zurich's end user transformation initiatives. The agreement focuses on creating a more secure, modern digital workplace experience for Zurich employees worldwide.

Under the current agreement, originally signed in 2008 and extended in 2014, Zurich employs DXC to provide next-generation end-user IT services to its global workforce. As a centerpiece of its digital workplace transformation journey, Zurich will turn to DXC's MyWorkStyleTM, a service that provides a consumer-like experience for workplace solutions, PC device management and Microsoft Windows 10 to enable greater collaboration and connectivity for thousands of users. In addition, DXC will provide security services for end user devices.

Thomas Kropp, group chief IT services officer at Zurich, said: "At Zurich we are committed to invest in the agility and modernization of our systems and provide a digital workplace of the future for our workforce. It is part of our strategy to invest in innovation and digitalization to enhance our operations and to better serve our customers."

"DXC has been a dedicated service provider to Zurich for 14 years," said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO of DXC Technology. "It demonstrates the success of our long-standing relationship and confidence in DXC's strong insurance, workplace, mobility and security capabilities."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, serving nearly 6,000 private and public-sector clients from a diverse array of industries across 70 countries. The company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network deliver transformative digital offerings and solutions that help clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

About Zurich

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 53,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

