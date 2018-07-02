

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Canada's Champion Petfoods for more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Nestlé is in talks to acquire a majority stake in the specialty maker of cat and dog food from the closely held company's owners including Toronto buyout firm Bedford Capital. The talks, however, could still breakdown before a deal is completed.



Nestlé's interest in Champion comes about a year after the company first disclosed a far-reaching plan to revive its stock price by investing in areas such as pet care, bottled water and coffee amid pressure from U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb. Since then, the company has made several acquisitions. That includes its $7 billion acquisition of the rights to offer Starbucks Corp.'s coffee and tea in grocery and retail stores.



Still, Mr. Loeb remains dissatisfied with these efforts. On Sunday he made public a letter to Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider and the board, criticizing the company for not selling underperforming and nonstrategic businesses fast enough and described the company's strategic approach as 'muddled.'



