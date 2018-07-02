Global Influenza Vaccines Market Outlook 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts for Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV) & Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV), Revenue Forecasts and Analysis of Pipeline Developments for Fluzone / VaxiGrip, Seqirus, Fluarix / FluLaval, FluMist / Fluenz, FluBlok and Other
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global influenza vaccines market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $3.5 billion in 2018.
Report Scope
Visiongain's new investigation shows revenue predictions at overall world market, submarket, company, product and national level.
That study gives individual analysis for two influenza vaccine submarkets, which are further divided by vaccine technologies:
• Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV)
• Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV)
Our new analysis also shows you revenue predictions for the vaccines produced by these five market leaders: and their market share:
• Sanofi Pasteur
• GSK
• Seqirus
• AstraZeneca
• Protein Science Corporation.
• Others
From 2018, large pharmaceutical companies and other biopharma specialists can prosper in that market. See how, discovering organisations' potentials.
Our report analyses the vaccines in research and development and assess their prospects once they enter the market. The R&D pipeline discusses:
• Seasonal Influenza vaccines in development
• Universal Influenza vaccines in development
The report includes forecasts to 2028 and analysis of pipeline developments for the following specific vaccines:
• Fluzone / VaxiGrip
• Seqirus
• Fluarix / FluLaval
• FluMist / Fluenz
• FluBlok
• Other
The study shows you prospects for those drug sales in developed and developing regions. There see individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for 11 countries:
• United States
• Japan
• The EU 5 - Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.
• Brazil, Russia, India and China
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the influenza vaccines value chain.
• Pharmaceutical companies
• Vaccine manufacturers
• Healthcare biotech companies
• Generics and biosimilar producers
• Drug delivery companies and other technology providers
• Contract/clinical research organisations (CROs)
• Pharma contract manufacturers,
• Pharma/healthcare wholesale and distribution companies
• Medical device companies
• Healthcare diagnostics companies
• R&D specialists
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Contractors
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the influenza vaccines market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com