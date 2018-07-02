

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) said that it is on track to meet its 2020 goals for margin improvement, operating profit, and structural cost savings. Its Board of Directors and management team are implementing an accelerated long-term value creation strategy for the company.



The company recently announced a global coffee partnership with Starbucks, concluded the acquisition of Atrium Innovations (a global leader in nutritional health products) and invested in brands such as Freshly, Sweet Earth, Blue Bottle Coffee, Chameleon Cold-Brew and Terrafertil. Furthermore, Nestlé has executed strategic divestitures, including the US$2.8 billion sale of its U.S. Confectionery business, and is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, for its Gerber Life Insurance business.



Nestlé said its shareholders recently elected three new independent directors, each of whom are world-class business leaders with strong records of successfully navigating today's rapidly changing consumer environment and delivering results. With these new directors, Nestlé has added seven new independent directors in the last three years.



Nestlé's Board and management take all shareholders' perspectives seriously and welcome their continued input.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX