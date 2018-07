Airport Security Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Key Submarkets (Airport Screening Systems, Digital Surveillance & Monitoring, Perimeter Security, and Access Control), with Key Regions Forecast: Analysis of Biometrics, Passports, Key Issues, Human Factors, Metal Detectors, Automatic Passport Gates, Advanced Imaging Technology, Backscatter X-Ray, Millimetre Wave Scanner, Explosives Trace Detection (EDT), Explosives Detection System, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Liquid Explosive Detection, Biometrics, Thermography

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Do you need Airport Security System market data?

• Succinct Airport Security System market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The global Airport Security market consists of worldwide government and private sector spending on the procurement, development, and upgrades of airport security systems.

Airport security is critically important to commercial air transport in an environment in which threats are dynamic and continually changing. In addition to changing security threats, the commercial air transport industry must also contend with forecast growth in air traffic levels, which are expected to impact upon the demand for security measures that are capable of providing required standards as well as processing increased capacity more efficiently.

Visiongain evaluates the global Airport Security market to be worth US$10,505m in 2018.

If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 241 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Analysis Of Key Players In Airport Security Systems

• Analogic Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• CEIA SpA

• G4S plc

• Human Recognition Systems

• L-3 Technologies

• Magal S3

• Nuctech Company Ltd

• Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd

• OSI System, Inc. (Rapiscan Systems)

• OT-Morpho ( IDEMIA)

• Securitas AB

• SITA

• Smiths Detection

• Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd

• Global Airport Security Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028

• 314 Airport Security Contracts And Projects

• Detailed tables of Airport Security Systems across each region and for each company

• Airport Security Solution Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028

• Ground Screening Systems Airport Security forecast 2018-2028

• Digital Surveillance & Monitoring (DS&M) Airport Security forecast 2018-2028

• Perimeter Security Airport Security forecast 2018-2028

• Access Control Airport Security forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Airport Security Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• North America Airport Security Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S. Airport Security Forecast 2018-2028

- Canada Airport Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe Airport Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia Pacific Airport Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of World Airport Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Airport Security market?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Airport security system companies

• System integrators

• Component suppliers

• Biometrics specialists

• Electronics companies

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Aviation Industry organisations

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/airport-security-market-report-2018-2028

3Com

ACO Electronics Ltd

Adani Systems

AENA

Aéroports de Paris (ADP)

Air Canada

Air Freight Atlanta

Air New Zealand

Airbus

Airport Corporation of Vietnam

Alarm.com

Alaska Airlines

Allied Security Holdings LLC

Altaris Capital Partners

American Airlines

American Science & Engineering (AS&E) Inc.

Anadventure Delaware Inc.

Analogic Benelux NV/SA

Analogic Canada Corporation

Analogic China Holding Ltd

Analogic Corporation

Analogic Foreign Sales Corporation

Analogic Holding Luxembourg Sarl

Analogic Italia Srl

Analogic Japan KK

Analogic Ltd

Analogic Medical Equipment (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Analogic Ultrasound UK Ltd

Automatic Alarm

Avianca Airlines

BAA plc

BioLink Solutions

B-K Medical AB

B-K Medical ApS

B-K Medical Holdings ApS

B-K Medical Systems Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Boeing

Bosch Ltd

Brazil Airport Management Company

Brink's Company

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC)

British Airways

Bruker (Beijing) Scientific Technology Co Ltd

Bruker Austria GmbH

Bruker BioSpin Group

Bruker CALID Group

Bruker Corporation

Bruker Detection.

Bruker do Brasil

Bruker Española SA

Bruker Nano Group

Bruker Nano Surfaces

Bruker Singapore Pte Ltd

CACI International Inc.

Cargohaus

CEIA GmbH

CEIA International SAS

CEIA Ltd

CEIA SpA

CEIA USA Ltd

CEM Systems

Cobalt

Cobalt Light Systems

Croma Security Solutions Group plc

CTC Aviation Group

Dallmeier

Defense & Protection Systems Phil. Inc

Delta Air Lines

Detector Networks International (DNI)

DHL

Diebold Inc.

DMS Logistics

Draht+Schutz Unternehmengruppe

El Al Airlines

ELP GmbH

Emirates

Emirates Group Security

ENAIRE

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE)

F.H. Paschen

Fastlane

Fibre Net Srl

Flex-Tek

Fraport AG

Freightnet Handling Ltd

G4S Australia Pty Ltd

G4S Aviation Services (UK) Ltd

G4S Hong Kong

G4S Kenya Ltd

G4S Plc

G4S Risk Consulting

G4S Secure Solutions (Canada) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (HK) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (Israel) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (SA) (Pty) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.

G4S Secure Solutions AG (Austria)

G4S Secure Solutions SA / NV

G4S Soluciones de Seguridad SA

G4S Technology LLC

G4S United Arab Emirates

Garver

Gilardoni

Glidepath

Global CFS

Global Choice

Glosec Holdings Ltd

Group LB

Harris Corporation

Hawaiian Airlines

Herbert Systems

Heuresis Corporation

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl)

Human Recognition Systems

ICTS

ICTS Cyprus

IDSS

Implant Sciences Corporation

Incheon International Airport Corporation

Infraero

Infratek Security Solutions

iProov

ISS

JC Ingeniería

JetBlue Airways

John Crane

Johnson Controls

Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd

Kaba Gallenschütz GmbH

KGT (UK) LTD.

KLM

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc

Kromek Group plc

Kuehne + Nagel

L-3 Communications

L-3 Communications Flight Capital LLC

L-3 Communications Flight International Aviation LLC

L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc.

L-3 CyTerra

L-3 MacDonald Humfrey

L-3 Security & Detection Systems (L-3 SDS)

L-3 Technologies

LAWA

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Loomis

MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd

Magal

Magal S3

Magal Security Systems, Ltd.

Malaysia Airlines

Manchester Airport Group

Marine Systems International

MediaCityUK

Menara Airport

Metrojet

Meyertech Ltd

Mitie

ML Medizinische Systeme GmbH

Morpho Detection UK Ltd

Morpho SAS

Mühlbauer Group

Narita International Airport Corporation

National Security Solutions (NSS)

Navtech

NEC Ltd

Nedap

Nuctech Africa

Nuctech Central Asia

Nuctech CIS

Nuctech Company Limited

Nuctech Company Ltd Sucursal Argentina

Nuctech Company Ltd Sucursal Venezuela

Nuctech do Brasil Ltd.

Nuctech Europe

Nuctech Hong Kong Company Ltd

Nuctech Middle East FZE

Nuctech Panama SA

Nuctech Singapore Pvt Ltd

Nuctech Southeast Asia

Nuctech Sydney Pty Ltd

Nuctech Warsaw Company Ltd Sp Zoo

Nuctech West Asia

Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG (OeSD)

Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC)

Omnitech

OneJet

Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd

Optosecurity

Orad Ltd

OSI System, Inc. (Rapiscan Systems)

OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)

Pacific Air Cargo

Pacific Marks Shinurayasu

Papua New Guinea's National Airport Corporation

Peel Land and Property

Peraton

Plextek Ltd

Prosegur

PSGA

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Rapiscan

Rapiscan do Brasil Ltda

Rapiscan Systems Ltd

Rapiscan Systems Sdn Bhd

Raytheon Company

Reveal Imaging

Ryan Security Technologies Ltd.

Safeguards G4S Sdn Bhd

Safran Identity & Security

Safran S.A.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Securitas AB

Securitas Canada Ltd

Securitas Holding GmbH

Securitas Services Holding UK Ltd

Securitas Services International BV

Securitas Transport Aviation Security AB

Securitas Transport Aviation Security Ltd

Securitas UAE LLC

Senstar Corporation

Serco Group plc.

SITA

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd

Smiths Detection (Australia) Pty Ltd

Smiths Detection (Smiths Heimann GmbH)

Smiths Detection (Smiths Heimann SAS)

Smiths Detection (Thailand) Ltd

Smiths Detection Brasil

Smiths Detection Inc.

Smiths Detection Italia Srl

Smiths Detection Middle East FZE

Smiths Detection Montreal Inc.

Smiths Detection New Zealand Ltd

Smiths Detection Veecon Systems

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Heimann GmbH

Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Medical

S.N. Nielsen

Sound Technology Inc.

Southwest Airlines

SriLankan Airlines

Stratovan

Süddeutsche Bewachung

Sun Country

Sung Group

Swedavia

TECOSA

Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne ICM

Thales

The Peel Group

Todd Research

Totalpost

Touchstone Electronics

Turner PCL Flatiron

Tyco International

Ultrasonix Medical Corporation

Unisys Corporation

United Airlines

Virgin America

Virgin Atlantic

VMD Systems Integrators, Inc.

Wärtsilä Corporation

WestJet

Westminster Aviation Security Services (WASS) Ltd.

Westminster Group plc



Airports mentioned

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Al Maktoum International Airport

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Aruba Airport

Atlantic City International Airport (ACY)

Baghdad International Airport (BIAP)

Bahrain International Airport

Barcelona Airport

Ben Gurion International Airport

Bole International Airport

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport

Boston Logan International Airport

Bremen Airport

Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Bucharest Otopeni Airport

Bumba Airport

Calgary Airport

Calgary International Airport

Cape Town Airport

Cardiff Airport

Centennial Airport

Changi Airport

Chaoshui Airport

Charles de Gaulle Airport

Chengdu Airport

Chennai International Airport

Chittagong International Airport

Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport

Copenhagen Airport

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport

Darwin Airport

Daxing Airport

Delhi Airport

Denver International Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Dubai International Airport

Durham Tees Valley Airport

Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

East Midlands Airport (EMA)

Edinburgh Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort McMurray International Airport

Frankfurt Airport

Galeão International Airport

Gatwick Airport

Geneva International Airport

Georgia Airport

Glasgow Airport

Guarani International Airport

Guarulhos International Airport

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

Halifax Stansfield International Airport

Hamad International Airport

Heathrow Airport

Helsinki Airport

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA)

Incheon International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Istanbul Grand Airport

Jiangsu Wuxi Airport

Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Kansai Airport

Kazan International Airport

Kigali International Airport

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA)

Kunming-Changshui International Airport

Kutaisi International Airport

Kuwait International Airport

La Guardia Airport

Larnaca International Airport

Launceston Airport

Leonardo da Vinci - Fiumicino Airport

Lisbon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

London City Airport

London Luton Airport

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Luton Airport

Madrid-Barajas Airport

Manchester Airport

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport

Menara Airport

Mexico Airport

Mexico City International Airport

Miami International Airport

Midway Airport

Mineta San Jose International Airport

Minsk National Airport

Montreal Airport

Munich Airport

Muscat International Airport

Nacala Airport

Nanaimo Airport

Narita International Airport

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

New York's La Guardia Airport

Newark-Liberty Airport

Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

OR Tambo International Airport

Orly international Airport

Oslo Airport

Ottawa International Airport

Paphos Airport

Penglai International Airport

Perth Airport

Pitt-Greenville Airport

Port Moresby Jackson's International Airport

Porto Airport

Pristina International Airport Adem Jashari

Queen Alia International Airport.

Ronaldsway Airport

Salalah Airport, Oman

San Diego Airport

San Jose International Airport

Santiago International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Sharm El-Sheikh Airport

Shanghai Pudong International Airport

Silvio Pettirossi International Airport

Sofia Airport

St Petersburg Airport

Stansted Airport

Stockholm-Arlanda Airport

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport

Teterboro Airport

Toronto Pearson Airport

Toulouse-Blagnac Airport

Valencia Airport

Van Don International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport.



Organisations mentioned

African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC)

Airport Authority of India

Airport Authority of Thailand

Airports Authority of India

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA)

Australian Border Force (ABF)

Australian Department of Infrastructure and Transport

Australian Federal Police (AFP)

Australian Office of Transport Security

Aviation Business Centre (ABC)

Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC)

Bangladesh Customs

Brazilian Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC)

Bulgarian Civil Aviation Authority

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

Canadian Airport Authority

Center for Global Development

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Civil Aviation Authority of Rwanda

Civil Aviation Authority of Tanzania

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam

COMAR

Commonwealth Science and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)

Direction Générale de l'Aviation Civile (DGAC)

District Government of Upper Bavaria

Dutch Customs Administration

EASA

Ente Nazionale per L'Aviazione Civile (ENAC - Italian Civil Aviation Authority)

European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC)

European Commission (EC)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Protective Service (FPS)

French Border Police (DCPAF)

Gdansk University of Technology

General Aviation Council of Saudi Arabia

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

General Services Administration

German Federal Police

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA)

Hong Kong Customs

Indian Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation

Infraero

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Iraq Ministry of Transport (MoT)

Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority

Israel Security Agency (ISA)

Israeli Airports Authority (IAA)

Kenyan Airport Authority (KAA)

Lawrence Fine Art Services

Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners (BOAC)

Manila International Airport Authority

Morocco Civil Aviation Authority (ONDA)

National Civil Aviation Administration (DINAC)

NATO

New Zealand Aviation Security Service (Avsec)

Procurement Agency of the German Ministry of the Interior (MOI)

Republic of Indonesia Ministry of Transport (MOT)

Revenue Authority of South Africa

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

Service Technique de l'Aviation Civile (STAC)

Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT)

Taiwan Aviation Police

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

The Procurement Agency of the German Ministry of the Interior

Tsinghua University

UK Border Force

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

UK Customs

UK Department for Transport

UK Home Office

United Kingdom's Department for Transport (DfT)

United States National Guard

US Congress

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

US Department of Defense (DoD)

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)

US Department of Transportation

US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)

US Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

US Transportation Security Laboratory

Wichita Airport Authority

World Bank

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com