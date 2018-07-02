

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported that its second-quarter production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from first-quarter, making it the most productive quarter in Tesla history by far. For the first time, Model 3 production (28,578) exceeded combined Model S and X production (24,761). In the last seven days of second-quarter, the company produced 5,031 Model 3 and 1,913 Model S and X vehicles.



Second-quarter deliveries totaled 40,740 vehicles, of which 18,440 were Model 3, 10,930 were Model S, and 11,370 were Model X. The company said Model S and X deliveries are in line with its guidance provided on May 3. Both orders and deliveries for Model S and X were higher in second-quarter than a year ago. The company said its overall target for 100,000 Model S and Model X deliveries in 2018 is unchanged.



Tesla expects to increase production to 6,000 Model 3s per week by late next month. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for positive GAAP net income and cash flow in the third-quarter and fourth-quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX