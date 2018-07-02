Varroc Lighting Systems Increases Global Presence With Acquisition Of Istanbul-based Sa-ba Automotive

- Company enters a new market of 1.7M vehicles

- Expansion into Turkish market allows Varroc Lighting to support existing customers on global platforms and gain new customers

- Acquisition brings new skills and resources dedicated to small lighting with high-quality, low-cost solutions

- Varroc Lighting is growing organically and inorganically to reach 2B€ revenue by 2021

PLYMOUTH, Michgan, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varroc Lighting Systems, a leading global supplier of innovative exterior vehicle lighting systems, is expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of Sa-ba Automotive, a privately-owned company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Terms and conditions were not disclosed.

Through Sa-ba Automotive, Varroc Lighting gains valuable manufacturing and production capacity with a 10,000-square-meter manufacturing and technology center near Istanbul and a new plant under construction in Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria. The 20,000-square-meter Bulgaria plant will give Varroc Lighting expanded and scalable production capacity for European customers.

"This acquisition further underscores our commitment to a global footprint that provides our customers with cost-effective, high-quality lighting products and technology," said Stephane Vedie, president and CEO of Varroc Lighting Systems. "Turkey is a growing market, and our presence there helps us expand the services we can provide to our growing customer base, while substantially increasing our capabilities in small lighting."

Sa-ba Automotive adds more than 40 years of experience in interior and exterior small lighting products to Varroc Lighting. In addition, Sa-ba Automotive's existing programs and infrastructure provide increased capabilities, as well an opportunity to develop new products for truck, two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway customers.

The acquisition of Sa-ba Automotive is the sixth business initiative in the past 16 months that directly supports the expansion of Varroc Lighting's global product portfolio and manufacturing and engineering footprint. The company is establishing a manufacturing and product development base in Morocco and recently opened new locations in Brazil, Japan, and Poland. Additionally, it recently opened an expanded Lighting Development Center in Ostrava, Czech Republic, as well as expanded manufacturing capabilities in Hanoi, Vietnam.

With the Sa-ba Automotive acquisition, Varroc Lighting expands its global presence to 17 countries on five continents.

A media kit with high-resolution images is available for download at: http://bit.ly/VarrocLightingSa-baMediaKit.

ABOUT VARROC LIGHTING SYSTEMS

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative automobile and two-wheeler lighting solutions. Focused on safety, mobility and style, Varroc Lighting Systems brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality and cost-competitive solutions. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 8,000 employees worldwide with operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive components business.

Visit www.varroclighting.com for more information.

ABOUT SA-BA AUTOMOTIVE

Sa-ba Endüstriyel Ürünler Imalat ve Ticaret A.S. was established as a corporation which produced plastic-based products and semi-products for key industries in 1976. Sa-ba Automotive, which has reached the position that it has today by continuously developing and increasing its service quality, has seen high quality standards as the biggest foundation to reach goals, by using current technological improvements in every stage of production.

Visit http://www.sa-ba.com.tr for more information.