Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

The global ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018-2028. In 2017, the surgical devices submarket held 25% of the ophthalmic devices market.
Report Scope
• Global Ophthalmic Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report also provides the Global Medical Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic devices market into the following submarkets:
• Surgical Devices
• Vision Care
• Diagnostics and Monitoring
This section provides a SWOT analysis for each submarket.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global surgical devices submarket into:
• Cataract Surgery Market: IOLs, Phacoemulsification, Viscoelastic, Laser
• Refractive Surgery Market: Excimer Laser, Corneal Inlays. Femtosecond Laser, Phakic IOLs, Keratome, Others
• Vitro retinal Surgery Market: Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Laser, Disposables, Accessories
• Glaucoma Surgery Market: Glaucoma Lasers, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, Conventional Surgery, Disposables
• Others
This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global vision care submarket into:
• Prescription Lenses (Spectacles)
• Contact Lenses: Daily Disposables, Others
This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic diagnostics and monitoring submarket into:
• OCT Machines
• Autorefractor/Keratometer Market
• Fundus Camera Market
• Slit Lamp Market
• OR Microscope
• Optical Biometry
• Tonometer
• Perimeter
• Other
This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these national markets:
• The US
• Germany
• France
• The UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• Brazil
• Russia
• India
• South Korea
• Rest of the World
• Our study provides these qualitative analysis: Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Value Chain analysis.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic devices industry.
• Abbott Medical Optics (AMO)
• Alcon
• Bausch and Lomb (B&L)
• Carl Zeiss AG Meditec
• Haag-Streit Holding AG
• Hoya
• Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
• Nidek
• STAAR
• TopCon
• Zeimer Ophthalmic Solutions
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global ophthalmic devices market. You find data, trends and predictions.
To request a report overview of this report please contact sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ophthalmic-devices-market-2018-2028
