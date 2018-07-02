POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Statement re press comments

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Statement regarding press comments

The Company notes an article in the weekend press that it is working with Toyota for the use of a Powerhouse DMG system.

The Company advises that it is in discussions with a number of potential industrial customers regarding the use of its technology including Toyota but no agreements have been entered into and there can be no certainty any agreements will be reached.

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology called DMG which can use waste plastic end-of-life-tyres and other waste streams to convert them into cost efficient energy in the form of electricity and ultra clean hydrogen gas fuel for use in cars and commercial vehicles (FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) and other industrial uses. The PowerHouse technology is the world's first proven, modular hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG process can convert 25 tonnes of waste plastic into 1 tonne H2 per day and 28 MWh per day of electricity.

The PHE process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

