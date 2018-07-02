Regulatory News:

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 30 June 2018, Coca-Cola European Partners plc had 486,108,000 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 486,108,000 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola European Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005499/en/

Contacts:

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 7890 123911

